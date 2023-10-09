Album Review: “Church Pew” by Riley Clemmons

Riley Clemmons has yet to make a big impact on the music world, but in my opinion, she’s closer than ever before. The 23-year-old singer/songwriter from Nashville has been releasing music for seven years. Her latest album, “Church Pew,” dropped on September 22.

I have been a close follower of Clemmons’ career ever since her first single was released in 2017. Despite being relatively unknown, even by those in the Christian music world, Clemmons is easily my favorite artist of all time, and her new album has been on repeat for the past week.

I took the opportunity to share a little about each song she has written. Clemmons has stated that this album was written after suffering writer’s block and moving through a very trying period in her life.

Even a celebrity can struggle with self-esteem and self-worth. Even strong Christians have questions and fears. Christian music has been the soundtrack to my life from as far back as I can remember, and I am honored and excited to be able to share some of the important pieces of my life.

“Church Pew”

The title track of the album centers on the many people who have come and gone through the years on the same church pew. From weddings to funerals, saved and unsaved alike. All come to church in search of one thing: Jesus.

Oh, yes, some may not realize that’s why they came–they might arrive at a church as a last resort, in search of answers, maybe curious as to what they’re missing with this whole Christianity thing or almost anything else.

But no matter what, the worst of us and the best, everyone has a story to tell and so do church pews. Jesus is always inviting us to sit in His presence, to worship, to mourn, to laugh, to cry. He wants whatever is on our hearts.

Favorite lyrics: “Doesn’t matter why we’re walking through that door/ Those echoes of amazing grace/ Keep on ringing through this place/ And leave us different than we were before”

“Jesus Cries”

We hate to admit it, but there is something freeing in a good cry. All the hurt and anger built up inside is released, and for some reason, you always feel a little better afterward.

Did you know that Jesus cries?

The story is found in John 11. Jesus’ good friend, Lazarus, became sick and died. His two sisters, Mary and Martha, met Jesus when he arrived in town four days after their brother’s death and burial.

Both were understandably upset, crying at Jesus’ feet over the loss of Lazarus. The Bible never mentions if the siblings were ever married or had any other family. As women in those days, if neither sister was married, their brother would be responsible to provide for them and take care of them.

Without a close male relative, for women of Bible times, life would be much more difficult. Women didn’t work or make their own way in the world. Lazarus’ death may have been not only an emotional blow–it could very well have possibly put their entire lifestyle in jeopardy.

Even if they weren’t dependent on Lazarus, Mary and Martha were obviously very close to their brother, and for anyone who has lost someone close to them, you know the heartbreak the sisters were feeling.

Jesus heard their cries and saw their brokenness. He knew that He would be raising Lazarus from death very shortly. He knew His own power and that death had no hold on the Son of God. But did He chastise the mourners for their lack of faith? Did He tell them to calm down and stop sobbing because He was going to fix the problem?

Luke 11:35, the shortest verse in the Bible, simply says, “Jesus wept.”

Even in our darkest moments, when we are hurting and just don’t understand, God is still working. We must have patience and wait for His timing, His perfect plan. In the meantime, Jesus cries with us.

Favorite lyrics: “You are not alone facing that flood behind your eyes/ Heaven already knows every tear that you cry”

“Loved By You”

Being one of the three singles in the album, this is said to be Clemmons’ favorite track.

In times of uncertainty, it’s hard to know who we belong to. We all have doubts about whether we are strong enough, loved, valued, or if we have fallen too far away from what truly matters.

In Christ alone do we find worth.

Even celebrities struggle with self-worth, and Riley Clemmons makes no secret that this song was born out of a time of doubt.

“What love the Father has lavished upon us that we should be called children of God.” (1 John 3:1)

If you have accepted Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior, you are His child. A child of the King. That is your worth, just as any son or daughter of a king here on earth is valued, think of your value if you are adopted into the family of the God Almighty!

Favorite lyrics: “I am believed in, I am held on to/ Don’t have to wonder who I belong to/ I’m always wanted, always known/ And always treasured, it’s true/ I am loved by you”

“Miracle”

The second of the three singles off “Church Pew” is the closest I’ve ever found to a Christian love song.

Clemmons sings of the value of a truly beautiful relationship two people can have in Christ. It doesn’t even have to be romantic – a parent, a son or daughter, a friend – anyone that God placed in your life that He knew you would need. They are a miracle.

Favorite lyrics: “But standing here with you/ No way I could deny/ The God who walked on waves/ Sent you to change my life”

“Man Named Jesus”

Did you know that Jesus can change your life? He can. And He does.

Clemmons knows this, and she sings about the transformation that He made in her life. All the fear and shame were washed away when Jesus came in and changed her life for the better, redeeming her and cleansing her from all her sins, just as He does for all who accept His salvation.

Favorite lyrics: “And I said goodbye to all the old chains/ Left my burdens down in the water/ I walk a little lighter these days/ Something holy must have happened/ When I met a man named Jesus/ ‘Cause I’ve never been the same”

“Fear Not”

We all have fears. Big, small, valid, and strange fears. When Jesus comes into your life, you need not be afraid, because God is bigger than any fear we could ever have. That doesn’t mean you are never afraid again, but having God on your side makes fears a bit more bearable because He holds the outcome in His hands.

“Give Him all your worries and cares, for He is always thinking about you and watching over everything that concerns you.” (1 Peter 5:7)

Favorite lyrics: “If He is with us/ Tell me, why should we be afraid?/ If He is for us/ Who could ever stand in our way?”

“Lifting Me Up”

We can’t live life on our own, no matter how hard we try. We all need help at some point or another–sometimes dozens of times a day.

We need Jesus all the time. All. The. Time. He is always there to help us when we ask because we just can’t handle the whole world alone. Clemmons knows this full well and wrote the lyrics to “Lifting Me Up” as a song to describe all that God is able to do for us when life gets to be too much.

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” (Psalms 46:1)

Favorite lyrics: “I’m not down for the count though it looks like I am/ I need only be still and watch Your mighty hand/ Fighting my battles/ I know where my help comes from”

“The Power”

God has more power than we can ever think or imagine. The God who created the entire universe and everything in it is not to be mocked. Those who trust in God aren’t operating in blind faith or taking a chance to appeal to a “greater supernatural being.” Our God is mighty and real!

Favorite lyrics: “Ain’t nobody else can do the things that He does/ The power of God/ That split the sea/ Is the power of God that’s alive in me”

“This Side of Heaven”

Easily one of the most emotional pieces in the album, Clemmons sings from a place of brokenness following the loss of someone very close to her.

So many people know what it’s like to lose someone they love. After losing my grandpa three years ago, I can attest to the raw emotion that Clemmons brings to this song. Like Clemmons, I know that my loved one lives in heaven now, and heaven is infinitely times better than anything here on earth.

That doesn’t make me miss my grandpa any less and that doesn’t mean I always understand why we couldn’t have more time with him here. My comfort is that he is safe forever and I can see him again. As Clemmons says in her lyrics, sometimes it’s hard to believe that everything is going to be okay when it still hurts like nothing else.

Favorite lyrics: Basically the entire song, but I’ll settle for the second verse and part of the chorus.

“I ask God how you’re doing/ Every single time I pray/ And I think I’ll always do it/ Even though I know you’re okay/ Wish I could hear your voice/ Wish I could hold your hand/ But until my soul comes home/ And I see you again/ This side of Heaven, I’m missing you”

“Angels”

Many people believe in angels, and all Christians have angels assigned to them. They are divine beings created by God to do His work, and they work in a world we cannot see. Clemmons knows that they are there helping us, even when we don’t even know it.

Favorite lyrics: “Heaven ain’t as far away as we’re thinking/ Open up your heart, your eyes will see it/ And believe it/ He’s still sending angels to us”

“Dear God”

The final song on the album is basically a prayer–or a letter–to the God who made and loves us. Clemmons thanks Him for His love, wonders about His plans and thoughts towards her and all He’s done, and marvels that He knows everything about her and loves her anyway.

God is more than a divine being, a Holy King, Marvel and Majesty. He is our Friend, our Heavenly Father, and He is always listening to whatever we can bring to Him that is on our hearts.

Favorite lyrics: “Dear God/ Lately I’ve been thinking about You a lot/ Words fall short/ But I’ll give it my best shot/ Thank You for loving me/ For giving all I’ll ever need/ Being perfect when I’m not”

Conclusion

Despite and through working through a whirlwind of emotions such as the loss of a loved one, a new relationship, self-doubts, and depression, to come to this album, Clemmons has brought out some of the best music I have heard on Christian release radar in a long time. We all have questions and don’t understand so many things, no matter how long we have known Christ. It’s okay to wonder, and it’s okay to be honest with God about how we’re feeling.

He’s always listening, whether we are in a church pew or not.