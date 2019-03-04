Album of the Month: February

WIKICOMMONS | PHOTO COURTESY Meghan Trainor performing at Jingle Ball in 2014.

I wasn’t expecting to write this article for at least a week, but I forgot February only has 28 days in the month. So, here we are, picking a winner in a jam-packed month full of music with limited days.

There’s no doubt there have been really popular artists releasing music this month, such as Offset, Ariana Grande, Gunna, Lil Pump and many more. However, I decided to dig a little deeper. I know the months of February can be a bit depressing compared to other months, so I picked an album that put me in a good mood. That album is “The Love Train” by Meghan Trainor.



I chose Meghan Trainor’s album because all of the songs kind of cheered me up. It’s also been awhile since some recognizable Meghan Trainor music has come out. She’s known for “All About That Bass,” a song released in 2015 that blew up. I have always liked Trainor. She has a fantastic voice, and her lyrics are just as good.

“Foolish” is my favorite song on her new album. It starts off strong and never fades away. “All the Ways” is also a great song. There are only six songs on the album, but those are my two favorites. However, they are all good, and I think everyone should listen to it if you’re feeling down during this way too cold month. This album probably didn’t get as much recognition as it should have, so I’m here to spread the word.

I know, I’m crazy for not picking Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” album. “Thank U, Next” is a good song, but it was released prior to the album. The song “7 rings” seemed to have people up on of their feet, and I really don’t know why. It’s essentially a remix of the song “My Favorite Things” from the classic movie “The Sound of Music.” It’s a good song, but I don’t believe it lives up to the hype. There really wasn’t any song that got me in a giddy mood, besides maybe “fake smile.” I think Ariana Grande’s name is just really popular right now, and that alone had all the people flocking. I love Ariana Grande’s music, but this is not her best album.



2019 is off to a solid start in terms of music. I need to list some notable mentions. Wiz Khalifa collaborated with Curren$y for “2009.” “Benz Boys” featuring Ty Dolla $ign is a great listen, along with “Eastside.” Offset’s “Father of 4” is no pushover. The Migos member shows he can ride solo with this album. “Red Room” is my favorite song from that album. For all the country fans, Florida Georgia Line released an album called “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country.” The song “Simple” was popular before the album dropped, but it still made it on there. “Women” with Jason Derulo is a good song on top of that. Go out and listen to these albums as well.