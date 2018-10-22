Advising on Advising Week

Advising Week (for my department at least) is here. It’s required for some but recommended for all that you meet up with your adviser this week and plan out next semester. To celebrate Advising Week, I came up with a few things that should smooth the process.

First off, your adviser isn’t your priest, rabbi or what have you. Showing up for advice out of nowhere in the second act is not meant to be a cathartic experience. It’s just kind of irresponsible. It’s best to just simply make an appointment. If you haven’t done that yet, drop this newspaper where you’re standing and go make one. Then come back and pick up the newspaper because that’s littering.

Second, do the legwork. Your adviser has had a long day. He’s got a long day ahead of him. Don’t just walk in and go, “I dunno, I was thinking about taking some classes. No idea what classes, but definitely at least two.” See what your major requires and recommends. You don’t need to be 100 percent solid on your plan, just have something your adviser can work with.

Next, I’ve got to tell you, trust me that you can trust your adviser. I’ve heard a lot of horror stories (mostly from other schools) about bad advisers. Something about how during freshman year their adviser put them in six upper-level classes, half of them in the wrong major. Let me be the first to let you know: he’s probably seen your same case a hundred times. He’s probably seen most of those through graduation.

Finally, some of you might end up with a victory lap. An extra semester or two tacked on to your college career. You might be thinking, “A 28-credit semester can’t be TOO bad,” but it is. People end up working themselves to death trying to stay on track. I get you; that cash is no joke. Just keep in mind that no one cares. No one is going to judge you for being off track. Half the people here are. I’ve thought about failing a class or two just to get another semester of the college life.