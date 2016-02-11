Active Shooting Situation Continues in North Fargo

Updated at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Fargo Police said the standoff situation in north Fargo has been deescalated, with the suspect dying in the house he barricaded himself in. Local media report 49-year-old Marcus Schumacher as the suspect.

The investigation now continues in the surrounding blocks, which could take weeks to complete.

The Fargo Police chief said the department will lose a brother Thursday morning.

Chief David Todd said Jason Moszer, a six-year veteran with the Fargo Police Department, will not survive wounds sustained during a still active standoff in north Fargo. Todd’s voice broke as he told media that Moszer’s family is saying its goodbyes at Sanford Hospital.

He was 33 years old.

The suspect remains holed up in a north Fargo home early Thursday morning.

Fargo deputy chief Joe Anderson told media the standoff at 308 9th Ave. N., which began around 7 p.m. Wednesday, remains active. A SWAT team, among other agencies, is on scene, barricading blocks surrounding the house.

Anderson said the male suspect “has possibly long guns” and has been shooting rounds out of his house.

Police have been going door-to-door checking on residents in the area. North Fargo residents received an alert from Fargo police, advising them to stay indoors and in basements.

“If the individual is firing a long rifle, those rifle rounds can go through houses, go through wood,” Anderson said.

Police initially responded to a domestic disturbance call between 8 and 8:30 p.m., Anderson said.

Todd said the suspect fired shots at his wife, prompting his son to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center, telling officers to evacuate the area. Police securing the perimeter were fired upon, Anderson said.

A resident called dispatch and reported an officer, Moszer, was laying in an alley. A SWAT vehicle reached Moszer and brought him to the hospital.

Family members inside the house seemed to have escaped unharmed.

Officers have been negotiating with the suspect throughout the night.

Police have identified the suspect but have not released his information .

