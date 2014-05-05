A Waste of Time and Money

The transition from freshman to junior leaves many students two years older and not a whole lot wiser.

Why is that?

It is because of the — rather pointless — practice of mandating students to fulfill general education requirements.

Universities claim that requiring students to take general education courses help them become “well rounded” as both students and people. The various classes are intended to make students aware of the vast world around them.

This ideology is a flawless representation of good intentions falling short. Did those in control of higher education suddenly forget that we, the students, have been undergoing “general education” for nearly all of our natural born lives?

How well rounded can we possibly be made? This is where the system fails. It becomes a vacuum, sucking away student’s valuable time and money.

Students are typically not interested in courses which do not pertain to their particular field of study. For example, english majors don’t want to take calculus and math majors don’t want to write papers, simple as that.

The universities believe they are doing their students a service by broadening their horizons. However, many of the students enrolled in these classes are not there to learn, they are there for the sole purpose of receiving a passing grade.

Accomplished astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson offered an interesting insight into the issues within education regarding learning.

“When students cheat on exams, it’s because our school system values grades more than students value learning.”

I believe that same view can be applied to general education courses. Students are looking to keep up their grade point average to retain or receive scholarship. The desire for learning is not a central focus and therein lies the problem.

I took a college algebra course last year and passed with a B. Yet, if you were to come to me with a test problem, I likely wouldn’t be able to offer any solution. Why? Because I had no desire to learn college algebra, I was simply there to receive a grade and to become a “well rounded” student.

I am aware that some students come to college with no idea of what career path they want to take. They have interests but no real passions, at least that they are aware of.

These students should undergo general education but not in the traditional sense. The general education system should not put students through rehashed classes they took in high school; these classes should focus on helping students find their niche — so to speak.

The classes should be career-focused and deal with career exploration, then put those students in a department that will get them a viable degree for a field of their choosing.

To attain a bachelor’s degree, a student needs to undergo 40 credits worth of general education classes. A full-time student needs to take 12 credits a semester. Some students take 15 and only the brave and slightly insane strap on 20 or so credits.

At these various paces, a year or two is needed to fulfill this requirement. According to collegeboard.org the average tuition cost for one year at a four year in-state public college was approximately $9,000. This is tuition money that is essentially being thrown away for a needless cause.

The university system is going about general education in a completely, if I may be so bold, asinine fashion. Requiring students to fulfill 40 credits of seemingly unneeded classes is, essentially, a justifiable method of turning students into revenue figures. They are ultimately forced to pay tuition for unnecessary additional years of schooling.

A university’s first and only priority should be vocationally driven. After all, the reason students pursue higher education is in hopes of receiving a degree for the purpose of attaining a good job and establishing a career.

Humans have and always will have an internal drive to learn. This drive is best suited when the student is learning something they are interested in. When universities force students to undergo multiple general education courses, the pursuit of learning warps into a pursuit for a grade.

Requiring general education courses undermines their original purpose: to well round students and teach them.

We as students have been in the education system for over 12 years. We have had plenty of general courses. College is the time to focus on vocation. Redesigning the general education system for undeclared students and eliminating it for students who have a career path would create a better environment. Students would be less burdened with debt, because they would be able to drop the unnecessary classes.

At the end of the day, it is the university’s job to help and better the student. A system like this would ensure that happens. It would give students the tools to succeed in the real world without turning them into a form of revenue.

