A Restaurant Review: Blarney Pub

To kick off the new year, I want to introduce a recent new restaurant to the herd community. If you haven’t heard of it yet, you’ll be glad you have now: introducing the Blarney Pub at Hotel Donaldson, located right here in downtown Fargo.

In my review, I’ll dive into the background of the restaurant, its menu and drinks, and then the overall atmosphere. If you’re looking for new food to sink your teeth into, new drinks to quench your thirst, and a new change of scenery, keep reading.

The Blarney Pub takes great pride in its name and background which is completely understandable because it’s an interesting one.

The Blarney Castle is located in an Irish town called Blarney. The castle stands at a whopping 120 feet in Scotland with walls that are 15 feet thick. It was known to be one of the strongest fortresses in Munster. Now, the actual term “Blarney” originates from a long battle between Queen Elizabeth and Lord Blarney.

Long story short because I don’t want to bore you with a history lesson, every time a surrender was being negotiated, Lord Blarney would call for a banquet or any other form of delay, progressing the negotiation. Queen Elizabeth would grow irritated and would reply with, “This is all blarney!” Thus, giving the term “blarney” the meaning of the ability to influence, flatter, and coax with fair words. The more you know!

It’s not just their backstory that gives this place a lot of personality because, trust me, you can see and feel it through their menu. Let’s dig into what they offer for your appetite.

Throughout the menu, you will see how Blarney embraces the Irish culture through some of the names of their dishes: appetizers like the Pound O’ Fries, Wings O’ Malley, and Ale battered cheese sticks and onion rings. You can’t forget about their Irish nachos and Irish egg rolls as well. Their menu is large, checking the box for all sorts of cravings you may have with it consisting of salads, wraps, classic “pubwiches”, burgers and chicken, Blarney favorites, and sweets, along with a plethora of sides. Their food does not disappoint.

Last but not least, the Blarney Pub atmosphere. It’s a bit smaller of a venue but nevertheless, a lively one. There is a room in the back for larger parties or events, but out in the main area, it’s bar seating, high tops, and booths. My roommates and I went to try for a Sunday brunch, and it exceeded our expectations, to say the least.

There was live music, along with great deals for drinks and food–just doable on a classic college budget. The service was on point and the entire place was filled with happy faces. The social spaces ranged from a group of friends meeting for a drink to families with the kiddos to two friends enjoying a beer at the bar. It’s safe to say Blarney Pub is for any occasion.

Not only that but while the weather permits, they open up their side windows, letting in some natural light and a lighter feel. All around a great place to try some authentic Irish food, experience great service, and have a lovely time. Get yourself to Blarney Pub if you’re feeling lucky!