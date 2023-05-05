A Few Summer Reads

Because let’s be honest, how many will you actually read?

Although we’ve all had our noses in books for the last few weeks getting on the grind and studying until our eyes go crossed, these books are a few that you can read when you have taken a break or are in need of one. As we crawl through the next week, these books might be exactly what you need to get in the summer mood and really motivate yourself to push through.

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

This one is pretty self-explanatory as the title has the word “summer” in it. This book and the series that follows it are a great way to go back in time to the younger summers when there were no worries and all that was on your mind were watermelon and pool days. I’m going to be completely honest when I say I read these in like fourth grade, so I don’t remember exactly what happened on every page; but I do remember that I absolutely loved them and wanted to read them just to experience that true summer feeling. Also, it just seems fitting to read the books with the new season of the books’ show coming out this summer!

Holding Up the Universe by Jennifer Niven

I read this one last summer and although the only reason it made it on the list was because it takes place during the summer, it is sincerely one of my only 5/5 rated books I’ve ever read. The story follows the relationship between Libby Strout, a teenager confined to her room, and Jack Masselin, a kid struggling with bullying. When they meet in group counseling after some extreme bullying, they begin to form a beautiful friendship that eventually sprouts into something more.

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

This story takes place on a private island where a bunch of teens and their families spend their summer together. It tells of their past but leaves out a crucial part of the story that is delivered as a major plot twist later in the book. The vibes of this book up to the plot twist are literally so good and can make anyone crave a teenage summer.