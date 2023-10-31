A Celebration of Indian Culture

The spirit of India came alive on the evening of October 21, 2023, as the Association of Students from India (ASI) presented “Diwali Night” at North Dakota State University (NDSU). This vibrant cultural celebration, which lasted from 5:00 PM to 10:00, captivated attendees with a diverse array of performances, and delicious Indian cuisine.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, although usually occurs in November as one of the most significant festivals in India, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. ASI brought the essence of this traditional celebration to campus this October in preparation, allowing locals and NDSU students to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Indian traditions.

ASI, the organization behind Diwali Night, aims to bridge cultures and foster intercultural awareness through a wide range of social and cultural events. As Mriganka Sarmah, the President of ASI, shared, the importance of ASI lies in its ability to support international students, many of whom come from India and face the challenge of not having many connections at NDSU. ASI helps in social networking, providing a support system and a sense of belonging.

It was a delightful evening for both those familiar with Indian culture and those experiencing it for the first time. The colorful and mesmerizing performances transported the audience to the heart of India. The highlight of the evening was the traditional Indian dance, which left the audience spellbound.

Delving into the heart of Indian cuisine, attendees enjoyed a delectable spread of Indian dishes. From spicy curries to sweet desserts, the culinary offerings tantalized taste buds and provided a genuine flavor of India. The event was further enlivened by a DJ, who spun vibrant tunes that had everyone on their feet.

The celebration of Diwali, although rooted in Hindu tradition, serves as a unifying symbol of the triumph of the people. At Diwali Night 2023, the traditional Indian dance and the culinary offerings solidified the essence of Indian culture, celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of the country.

This year’s Diwali Night was a tremendous success due to all the organization’s members and their hard work. From bringing together an impressive number of guests and creating an environment that truly embodied the spirit of India to the food, which was prepared by ASI students under the supervision of NDSU dining, added authenticity to the experience.

For individuals considering the possibility of becoming a part of ASI, it’s important to note that this dynamic organization doesn’t adhere to rigid criteria when it comes to prospective members. This is an organization that flourishes because of its rich tapestry of diversity, serving as an inspiring testament to the profound impact of inclusivity and the invaluable exchange of cultures. So if one is thinking of joining ASI, this organization welcomes individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their background, experiences, or interests. It fosters an environment where people of different perspectives, beliefs, and talents come together, forging bonds that extend beyond the boundaries of a typical organization.

In conclusion, ASI stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when a community is built on the pillars of inclusivity, diversity, and cultural exchange. It transcends the confines of a typical student organization, welcoming all individuals with open arms.