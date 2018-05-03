A Bison Abroad | Study at the Happiest Place on Earth

For many students, studying abroad is just a whimsical dream awoken by the overwhelming alarm of the price tag.

Although there are ways around this, scholarships, financial aid, loans, etc., the cost is often enough to stop students before they even apply.

If you’re a student looking for a chance to get away for a semester without breaking the bank, look no further than the happiest place on Earth.

The Disney College Program (DCP) is a paid internship opportunity that allows students to work, live and take classes for college credit within the Walt Disney World property either in Florida or California.

Students are offered a variety of classes at Disney University, including professional development, hospitality, leadership, business and communications courses.

Beyond creating magic every single day, students have the opportunity to volunteer, form relationships with students from all over the world and network with Disney professionals, both in-class and on the job.

The two DCP programs follow a typical fall and spring semester schedule, and the beginning application dates are typically around February for the fall program and September for the spring program.

What is the application process like?

DCP hopefuls will go through a series of three basic steps, from an online application to a web-based interview to a phone interview.

After you’ve made it past the phone interview, the waiting game begins for an email to see if you’ll get to work for the mouse.

The entire process could take anywhere from a couple weeks to a couple months, depending on when you apply and where the recruiters are at within the entire process for all of the applicants.

What kinds of jobs are available to college program employees?

College program students have the opportunity to work in costuming, attractions, character attending, character performing, housekeeping, merchandising, quick service food and beverage, lifeguarding, front desk or PhotoPass photography.

During the DCP phone interview, applicants are able to specify particular roles in which they would like to receive. Although every applicant doesn’t always receive their top choice, the recruiters often take the applicant’s skills and preferences into consideration.

How can I become a character performer?

Character performers get their roles by attending an audition in Chicago, New York, Dallas, Orlando, Charlotte, Salt Lake City or Atlanta.

The audition typically consists of a dancing portion and an animation portion and can last up to seven hours, depending how far along you progress within the audition process.

The results of the audition are revealed once you receive an email stating that you’ve made it into the Disney College Program.

Does Disney provide housing?

Disney provides four different apartment complexes for students to choose from. The rent varies based on the apartment complex and number of rooms/roommates per apartment.

College program students don’t have to live in Disney housing, but it is a popular choice for many based on the affordable price, close proximity to the parks and the bus system that can take students pretty much anywhere on Disney property.

If you have any further questions regarding the Disney College Program, you can check out their website and talk to a recruiter on www.jobs.disneycareers.com/disney-college-program.