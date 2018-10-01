Who Said Gaming Subscriptions Aren’t Worth It?

Gamers can download a select few free games every month if they have the required subscriptions. The month of October is no exception.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, both Microsoft and Sony announced the games that they will be offering for members of either Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus.

For now, Nintendo does not offer free games each month but a treasure trove of classic NES games instead.

Xbox Live

Through Xbox live, members can pick up two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games. This month they offer up a decent helping of fun.

Starting Oct. 1, Xbox Live Gold members can download “Overcooked” on the Xbox One. “Overcooked” is a fun party game where you race to cook in the kitchen while also avoiding obstacles.

Then on Oct. 16, members can pick up “Victor Vran” for the Xbox One. “Victor Vran” is a “Diablo” like adventure game, but with a gothic twist.

The following two Xbox 360 games that are offered can be played on both Xbox 360 and Xbox One through “backwards compatibility.” They may have outdated graphics, but that does not mean they still cannot be a good time, and they’re sort of free.

Starting Oct. 1, Xbox Live members can download “Stuntman: Ignition” for the Xbox 360. Make sure to download it right away because on Oct. 15 you will no longer be able to. If the name did not tip you off, “Stuntman: Ignition” has you going around racing and completing stunts.

Finally, for Xbox Live members on Oct. 16 you can download “Hitman: Blood Money” for Xbox 360. “Hitman: Blood Money” is regarded as one of the best in the series and will have you playing as Agent 47 once again, carrying out hits in fun and wacky ways.

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus members are not left out of the free game fun. Most of their games are not very well known, but there may be a gem in there somewhere.

First off on PlayStation 4, members can download “Friday the 13th: The Game.” In “Friday the 13th: The Game,” players take the role of either teen counselors or Jason Voorhees. The counselors must hide and try to survive while Jason hunts them down. Teamwork is at the backbone of this game, as the counselors must decide if they will escape or attack Jason head on.

The other game for download is “Laser League” for the PlayStation 4. “Laser League” is a new multiplayer experience where you try to avoid the other teams’ lasers to win. It sounds weird, but it may be fun.

PlayStation also likes to release a slew of small indie games for free each month, most of which people have never heard of or will only play once. In October, subscribers can download “Master Reboot” for PlayStation 3, “The Bridge” for PlayStation 3, “Rocketbirds 2: Evolution” for the PS Vita and “2064 Read Only Memories” for PS Vita.

If you have a PlayStation VR you can download “Here They Lie” until Oct. 2. In “Here They Lie” you explore a nightmarish city filled with strange creatures and horrors around every corner; it is only for the bravest of us.

If you even know what PlayLink is, then you can download “Knowledge is Power” until Nov. 6. “Knowledge is Power” is a fun party game where you must outsmart your opponents in trivia and tactical challenges.

Finally, PlayStation also offers an exclusive pack if you are a fan of “H1Z1.” The pack is called PlayStation Plus Blueshift Pack and comes with lots of blue gear: the Blue AR-15 Schematic, Pro Gamer Hoodie and Marine Blue Offroader.

Be sure to download them and try a few out. Who knows, maybe you will find your next favorite game.