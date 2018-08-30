Fargo Fashion| Cheap Back to School Trends

There is nothing better than a fresh start and a new wardrobe. This is one of the reasons why you should love the beginning of the school year. It’s a chance to revamp your wardrobe and try out new things, and you know what they say, “Dress well, test well.”

As we all know, back to school shopping can get pricey, but these are affordable trends that anyone can try out.

Dresses and sneakers

Pairing sneakers with a feminine dress is an interesting combo and is the perfect outfit for back to school weather. With this look it is easy to stay comfortable while still looking stylish this fall.

A huge current trend is “dad sneakers,” which are basically chunky or platform sneakers. These can help give your look the perfect touch of masculinity.

If you want to try out this look, but do not want to invest a ton into new sneakers, Target has great options under $30.

Bodysuits

For those mornings when you are looking for a no stress outfit that is easy to pair together, bodysuits are a go-to. At this point, you can find them just about anywhere. Pair a tighter fitting bodysuit with looser boyfriend jeans and you are out the door.

In this outfit you will not only be fashionable, but you will feel secure and comfortable all day. The only downside is that bodysuits can make using the bathroom a wee bit difficult.

Two-piece sets

I am all about two-piece sets for back to school. They are versatile and require zero thought when putting an outfit together. You can always style the top and bottoms separately to change up your look. Whether you prefer pants, skirts or shorts, there’s a set for that.

Urban Outfitters, Forever 21 and Zara are stores that carry fashionable two-piece sets.

Mad for plaid

Nothing says transition to fall more than a cozy flannel. The good news is that plaid is a huge trend right now.

There are so many options when it comes to incorporating the trend into your back to school outfits, from plaid pants to simply tying a flannel around your waist.

There’s a high possibility you already own some type of plaid clothing, so now is your chance to break it out and restyle it to make it unique and new for the current trend.

Fanny packs

If you are tired of lugging a heavy purse around with you everywhere you go, you might just need a fanny pack. This trend is not only practical, but is a perfect accessory for spicing up an outfit.

Ever since Gucci released their version of the fanny pack, many other stores have been following in their lead.

In 2017, fanny packs were spotted on Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna and Bella Hadid. Then in the spring of 2018, it was all over the runways, proving the trend is here to stay.

Sweaters as scarfs

Sick of your usual blanket scarf? Me too. Turns out your sweater does good tied high and tight around your neck, keeping you warm and stylish throughout the day.

Pair this look with a pair of glasses for the full “nerdy chic” effect. This look is great for breezy weather and will have you feeling ready to ace that exam more than ever before.

Bows

Dainty ribbons popped up on numerous runways, from hair accessories to sleeve adornments. Not only is this trend cute and girly, it is extremely easy to do it yourself (DIY).

Just tying a little bow around your ponytail or wrist will add a feminine touch to your outfit. Try stacking your bows on your wrist or tie multiple in your hair to take this trend to the next level.