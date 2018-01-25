Pinterest Interest| Planner Options to Keep You Organized This Semester

Amanda Wagar| THE SPECTRUM

Spring semester may already be in full swing, but it is never too late to start preparing for the exams ahead. Planners are a great way to keep track of assignment due dates, studying time and work schedules while helping visualize your day and balance out your life.

Thankfully, Pinterest is full of helpful advice to help you figure out your schedule.

Bullet journal

The internet has become obsessed with bullet journaling, and it’s easy to see why.

If you love being creative and want the ability to fully customize your planner with everything you need to lead an organized life, the bullet journal may be the one for you.

Pinterest is full of inspiration for layouts and other ideas, and starting a bullet journal is as easy as finding a blank notebook.

Passion Planner

Created by Angelia Trinidad, Passion Planner seeks to help people reach their goals by breaking them down into actionable steps.

The Passion Planner is perfect for goal-oriented individuals who are looking for an extra guide to help them along the way. For those who want to do a bullet journal but do not have time to commit, the Passion Planner is a close alternative.

Additionally, as the Passion Planner family understands that not everyone can afford to buy a physical planner, if you share Passion Planner on any social media platform, they will allow you access to the full PDF download of the planner, for free.

Erin Condren

For the dedicated planners out there, the Erin Condren Life Planner is a customizable planner that has been a popular choice in the planning community.

This planner has a sophisticated design, inspirational quotes and handy features including stickers toward the back of the planner for easy accessories for on the go planning.

Erin Condren also sells additional accessories on their website for the truly die-hard planners at heart.

DIY planner

Want the ability of customization without the price? Then perhaps a DIY planner is for you. Pinterest is full of ideas for creating your own planner, and one of the easiest options is just picking up a binder of your choosing and printing out planner templates that fit your needs.

This is a low-cost planner that you can continue to customize to truly make it your own throughout the year.

Habitica

Planners not for you? Don’t worry; Habitica is a good alternative. Habitica is a free app to manage your day-to-day tasks while transforming your life into a game.

Have a huge test to prepare for? Enter those tasks into habitica and check them off as you go to defeat the dragon and save the day. But be careful. If you miss any task or habit, your avatar can lose health.

If this sounds interesting to you, you can find Habitica in the app store for mobile devices, as well as on their website at habitica.com