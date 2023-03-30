10 YouTubers I Could Take In A Fight

This is exactly what it sounds like. These are ten YouTubers who I firmly believe I could best in unarmed single combat. If any of them wish to test this theory and challenge me, please email me. I am willing to back my words with a duel.

1. Tommyinnit

Tommyinnit is definitely taller than me (for reference, I am a 5 foot 2 woman), but I think just tactically I would have the advantage. The fact that his legs are so long makes him easier to overbalance, and a well-aimed slide tackle would seal the deal.

2. James Charles

This is not a dig at feminine men. I’m not saying I could beat James Charles in a fight because he wears makeup and presents himself in a very feminine way. I am saying I could take him in a fight because he really, really annoys me and it would be very easy for me to tap into that anger and just demolish him. The element of surprise would be on my side, and I don’t think James Charles has been in or around a lot of fights, so he would initially hesitate and that’s when I would strike.

3. Rachel Maksy

Rachel Maksy is a close call, but I think I could establish some excellent witty banter between us. Then, when I get her off guard by talking about Lord of the Rings or one of our other shared interests, I sweep the leg and bam. Victory is mine.

4. Crankgameplays

There is a lot of untapped anger inside me, which would give me an advantage, but I know Ethan aka Crankgameplays actually studies/has studied martial arts and gymnastics, so it would be altogether a mind game that determines the winner. I’m confident I could guilt-trip him enough to win because he would feel bad for a little bit about actually going all-in and hitting me, whilst I would have no such hesitance.

5. bestdressed

I think I would have the physical advantage just because I’m quite solid and close to the ground, but Ashley (aka bestdressed) could also play an excellent mind game. So I would need to rely on my physical strength right out of the gate before she could get in my head.

6. Wilbur Soot

Much like Tommyinnit, Wilbur Soot is tall but looks kind of like he’s made out of uncooked spaghetti which is not an insult. It would be short work to guilt trip him about hitting me and then go for the legs while he’s debating the morality of the fight.

7. Amelia Dimoldenberg

I don’t think I could actually beat Amelia Dimoldenberg in hand-to-hand combat. I think we’re very evenly matched, and it would be a toss-up who wins, but I also have too much respect for her to duel her in such a pedestrian manner as the physical. Rather, I think we would play an excellent game of 4-D chess that ends in a draw, and we would part with recognized mutual respect.

8. Olan Rogers

Olan has the physical advantage, but he is a millennial which is again, not an insult. I interact with a lot of millennials, and I think, just verbally, I could easily throw him off his rhythm by saying something really specifically Gen Z. Then, when he’s stunned, I go for the TKO.

9. Bernadette Banner

I would feel really bad, but I could take Bernadette in a fight. I just know it. I’m going solely on vibes here, and I would cry for the next two days, but I could do it. I do, however, think it would be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

10. Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara (Buzzfeed Unsolved, Watcher)

I realize that I’m a 20-year-old college girl, and normally I wouldn’t be able to successfully go up against two grown men. However, I think given my knowledge of ghosts, the spiritual, and the paranormal, I could get inside Ryan’s head and turn him against Shane just long enough to gain the upper hand and defeat them.