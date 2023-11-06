10 NDSU no match for #1 SDSU 33-16

North Dakota State has been the gold standard in FCS football over the last 12 seasons, but one team has always had their number, South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits have owned NDSU winning the past four matchups, their dominance continued as SDSU whipped NDSU 33-16 to keep the Dakota Marker in Brookings for a 4th straight year.

NDSU however landed the first punch by taking the opening possession of the game 75 yards on 12 plays, capped of by a Cam Miller to Zach Mathis touchdown to give the Bison a 6-0 lead, in what was a sign to come from the NDSU special teams the point after touchdown was blocked to keep the score a six.

The Jackrabbits then quickly showed why they are the best team in the country as they responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive and an Isiah Davis touchdown to put the Jacks on top 7-6.

The first quarter only had two possessions but the Rabbits dominated the 2nd quarter and beyond but the Bison got back on top with a Griffin Crosa field goal to make it 9-7 Bison. SDSU spent the rest of the quarter by going on the attack as they responded with their own field goal and then after a Bison punt covered 46 yards in only three plays as quarterback Mark Gronowski found Jadon Janke on a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-9 Jackrabbits.

The main difference in this rivalry lately has been turnovers as NDSU has coughed up the ball nine times compared to SDSU’s none. The turnovers reappeared as after the touchdown TaMerik Williams fumbled the ball and the Rabbits turned into three points to make the halftime score, Jacks 20, Bison 9.

The 2nd half was all Rabbits as they took the opening drive six plays, 75 yards, and found the endzone again as Gronowski found Jadon Janke again to make it 27-9 Jackrabbits.

The Bison had lost all momentum at this point as they had a field goal blocked, and an interception to give the Rabbits three more points to make it a 30-9 affair.

NDSU was at least going to make a game of it as they went a five-minute scoring drive capped off by another Cam Miller to Zach Mathis touchdown pass to make it 30-16 SDSU.

The game winded down from there as South Dakota State dominated North Dakota State again and hoisted the marker again 33-16.

NDSU now has work to do as they must win one of their last two games to make the playoffs which is no easy task as they host Southern Illinois on Saturday and then go to Cedar Falls the week after to take on Northern Iowa.